Gunmen abduct Chinese in Kwara, 3 arrested

A Chinese national identified as Williams Zang has been abducted by gunmen around the Eyenkorin area of Kwara State. It was gathered that the expatriate…

It was gathered that the expatriate was abducted Sunday morning when the assailants invaded Cherish Guest House, an isolated facility on the outskirts of Ilorin.

The gunmen reportedly fired several shots into the air, causing panic among nearby residents.

The Chinese said to be a former employee of Erkang Quarry had reportedly been lodging at the facility for over two months before the incident.

The assailants were said to have used the hotel’s manager’s vehicle, a black Toyota Venza with registration number Lagos FST 701 HG, to transport the victim.

Police spokesperson in Kwara, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday.

She said the manager of the guest house, Mr Idume David Joseph, 28, reported the case.

“It is suspected that the perpetrators employed a standby motorcycle to transport the victim further into the bush from the main road.

“At present, three suspects have been apprehended, and investigations are ongoing,” she said.

She assured of the safe rescue of the victim and that the assailants would be apprehended.