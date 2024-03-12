Ramadan: Govs, Barau, Abbas, others felicitate with Muslims, seek prayer amid hardship

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and state governors have felicitated…

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, House of Representatives Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume and state governors have felicitated Nigerian Muslims on the commencement of Ramadan.

In separate messages, the leaders urged Nigerians to use the period to pray for the nation, saying the country needs prayers for divine intervention.

Speaker Abbas, in a statement by his media aide, Musa Krishi, urged not only Muslims but all Nigerians to pray for the unity of the country and for the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to be able to tackle the numerous socio-economic and security challenges facing the nation.

Senator Barau, in a statement, enjoined wealthy individuals and groups to support the needy during and after Ramadan as enjoined by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Senator George Akume assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing everything in his capacity to reduce the burden caused by the removal of fuel subsidies, which advertently affected the cost of living.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) appealed to wealthy Muslims to feed poor citizens regardless of their religious backgrounds.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director of MURIC in a special Ramadan message to Nigerians, urged Muslims to use the special spiritual power, which is divinely embedded in the month of Ramadan to pray for the defeat of Boko Haram and all terrorist groups.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in last year’s election, Mr Peter Obi, in a post on X, urged Muslims to embrace the spirit of Ramadan with open hearts and unwavering faith, praying to Allah to fill the month with abundant peace, and other blessings.

Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu, approved the payment of half salary as a Ramadan gift to workers.

The same gift was approved for local government employees, primary school teachers, and pensioners.

The gesture, according to the governor, was to assist workers in the state observe this year’s Ramadan fast with ease.

The governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, called for religious tolerance among all ethnic groups in the country and obedience to laws aimed at achieving orderliness in the society.

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has called on the Muslim faithful to foster good neighbourliness and kindness during the Ramadan season.

“As the Muslim faithful embark on Ramadan, I implore you to uphold the virtues of Islam by showing love and compassion to all. It is a time to show good neighbourliness and extend a helping hand to the needy in society, especially in these trying times,” Obaseki said in his message to Muslims.

Plateau State governor, Caleb Mutfwang, said his administration was making frantic efforts to address the security and economic challenges, saying that Plateau will soon reclaim its status as the home of peace and tourism.

Ekiti State governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, noted that Ramadan offers an opportunity for spiritual rebirth, renewal and rejuvenation, which creates a strong bond between the Almighty Allah and the faithful.

He urged the Muslim faithful to be more steadfast in their prayers for Ekiti State and Nigeria so that a greater level of peace, progress, and prosperity can be achieved.

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya called for collective efforts in finding new solutions to the security and socio-economic challenges facing the nation, acknowledging the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and state governors to address the current difficulties.

He assured citizens that these challenges would soon be overcome, and the nation would emerge stronger from its current challenges.

Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern State Governors Forum (NSGF), expressed concern over the alarming increase in abductions of vulnerable citizens in some parts of the country.

He, however, called on Nigerians to remain vigilant, cooperate with security forces, and report any suspicious activities that could aid in preventing further incidents.

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, said all hands must be on deck in the ongoing efforts by the federal, state and local governments to create a better Nigeria that all her citizens would be proud of.

He expressed the need for Muslims to imbibe the spirit of compassion, discipline, holiness, and righteousness during the holy month of Ramadan and beyond.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) called on those behind the unending insecurity and other vices confronting the country to use the period for sober reflection and mend their ways.

Muslim council sensitises clerics on preaching methodology

The Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCON) has sensitised no fewer than one hundred Islamic scholars on preaching methodology in Kaduna.

In his opening remarks, the president of the council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abiodun Sadiq called for collective efforts and cooperation of the scholars to ensure that the aim of the sensitisation programme is not defeated.

He said many scholars have derailed because they use social media platforms as avenues to attack one another.

He urged the clerics to uphold the dictates of the Holy Qur’an and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed as guidelines during their preaching.