Guinness World Records: Nigerian chef not yet holder of Longest Cooking Marathon

Guinness World Records has disclosed that it has not confirmed Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Hilda Baci set a new on Monday in Lekki, Lagos, beating the Indian chef, Lata Tondon, who had a record of 87 hours, 45 minutes in 2019.

But the Guinness World Records said it will review all the evidence first before it can officially confirm Hilda Baci for the world remarkable feat.

Responding to a question asked by a Twitter user – AlexanderDGreat – on Monday, the Guinness World Records said it would review evidence before declaring that Hilda Baci had indeed broken the record.

“Why is Guinness World Record not showing or talking about Hilda‘s cook-a-ton? Can’t see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube),” the Twitter user had asked.

Responding, Guinness World Records tweeted, “We are aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record.”

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been hailing Baci for the feat.

President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, President-elect Bola Tinubu, Senate President Ahmad Lawan are among dignitaries who have commended the chef for putting the country on the global stage.