Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, breaks World’s longest cooking record

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She achieved this feat after surpassing the 87 hours, 45 minutes record set by India’s Lata Tondon in 2019.

Hilda, who started the competition on Thursday at exactly 4pm when she put on her cooker, will keep cooking to extend the record targeting at least 96 hours.

The event, which is taking place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, is being live-streamed on YouTube.

Several prominent politicians and celebrities as well as Nigerians have shown her support.