4 things to know about Nigerian chef on verge of breaking Guinness World record

Nigerian chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, is on the verge of breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Hilda surpassed the 87 hours, 45 minutes record set by India’s Lata Tondon in 2019.

Below are five things to know about Hilda:

Birth

Hilda Effiong Bassey Popularly known as Hilda Baci was born on September 20, 1996, in Akwa Ibom State. Her mother is also a chef. She owns a food brand called “Calabar Pot”.

Education

The young chef is a graduate of Sociology from Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State. After leaving school, Hilda founded ‘My Food by Hilda,’ an excellent restaurant and delivery service for African and continental dishes.

Talent

She is a multi-talented Nigerian TV producer and actress. She is the head cook at FoodbyHilda and entrepreneur who started her journey from grass to grace.

Love for cars

As a successful chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Baci has an abiding passion for luxury and she loves of cars a lot. Hilda had been spotted driving a number of high-end vehicles over the years, including Mercedes-Benz G wagons, and powerful SUVs.