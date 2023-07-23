Govt, NEMA distribute relief materials to crisis victims

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, has distributed relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to victims of…

The Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, has distributed relief materials donated by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to victims of the communal crisis in the state.

Making the distribution on Saturday, Akabe also called on citizens of the affected Tatara-Mada communities of Kokona Local Government Area and all citizens in the state to get involved in peace-building processes in their respective domains.

Daily Trust on Sunday reports that items distributed include mattresses, blankets, adults’ and children’s clothes, mats, buckets and food items worth millions of naira.

It would be recalled that the unfortunate incident which claimed lives and properties, occurred in April this year.

Akabe appreciated the member representing Karu, Keffi and Kokona Federal Constituency, Gaza Jonathan Gbefwi, for facilitating the donation of the items through the National Assembly and the NEMA, describing the gesture as laudable.

A representative of NEMA, Eugene Nyelong, and the Executive Secretary of the state emergency management agency, Barrister Zakari Alumaga, noted that no fewer than 4000 households were affected by the communal clashes and assured them of fairness in the distribution of the relief materials.

