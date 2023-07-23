6 die after taking alcohol in Ogun

Six persons have reportedly died after taking alcohol allegedly served by their friend in Ogbogbo in Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State. It was…

Six persons have reportedly died after taking alcohol allegedly served by their friend in Ogbogbo in Ijebu-North East area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday at a joint where seven friends reportedly converged for merry making.

A source told our correspondent that all the six persons who drank the alcohol died except the seventh person who reportedly brought the drink from home but did not partake in the drinking.

The deceased persons and the suspect reportedly engaged in a hot argument, but, was later settled.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, claimed that the suspect offered to donate a bottle of alcohol as part of reconciliation moves after the argument.

The suspect reportedly went home and brought the drink which was drunk by all the six friends except him.

It was gathered that few hours after they had departed to their various destinations, news filtered into the town that two of the friends have died while four others were hospitalised.

The source later said the other four persons died the following day while the suspect was reported to have fled over the incident.

Police spokesman, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident. Odutola however, kept mum over the number of affected persons.

“I just confirmed something like that occurred but the families said they are not pressing charges and prefer to bury their dead,” she said.

