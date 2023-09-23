Gov’ship: ‘Kogi signage law against Electoral Act’

Civil Society Oorganisations and other stakeholders have criticised Kogi State’s signage policy which restricts posting of bill boards and campaign materials, saying such is against…

Civil Society Oorganisations and other stakeholders have criticised Kogi State’s signage policy which restricts posting of bill boards and campaign materials, saying such is against the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

This was part of the communique issued at the end of a one-day multi-stakeholders’ engagement for the Kogi East senatorial district ahead of the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The one-day workshop with the theme: “Integrity and community ownership in the fight against corruption in Kogi State”, was organised by the Conscience For Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR) in partnership with the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in Lokoja yesterday.

The communique noted that the signage policy shrinks participation in the political space in the state, besides being lopsided and favouring the ruling party.

According to the Executive Director, CHRCR, Idris Miliki, the objective of the workshop, among others, was to strengthen community efforts and make it possible for citizens to imbibe the core value of integrity in the fight against corruption.

