10 die as Jigawa records 91 suspected diphtheria cases

The Jigawa State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of 10 people following an outbreak of 91 suspected cases of diphtheria across 14 local government areas in the state.

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr Salisu Mu’azu, who said this while fielding questions from newsmen in Dutse, said that so far, two cases had been confirmed at Kazaure and Jahun local government areas, while some samples have been taken to Abuja for confirmation.

He said the outbreak occurred in areas where there was zero-dose of routine immunisation against the epidemic.

Dr Ma’azu said the ministry had already conducted investigation and collected necessary information and data in the affected areas and updated the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHDA) and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further action.

He said the state government was making arrangements to administer vaccines in state once they are available.

Dr Muazu attributed the outbreak to health care service disruptions some years back during the COVID-19 pandemic when everything was suspended; hence, carrying out routine immunisation was a challenge..

