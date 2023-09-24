NGO seeks students’ participation in AU summits, assemblies

A non-governmental organisation, Africa Vision 525 Initiative, has called for students’ participation in African Union summits and assemblies. This, the group said, would enhance knowledge…

This, the group said, would enhance knowledge of Africa to students and make them better leaders in future.

They spoke yesterday in Abuja at the simulation of the African Union Assembly, with the theme: “Celebration of Nigeria at 63.”

Briefing newsmen shortly after the event, the executive director, Africa Vision 525 Initiative, Okello Oculi, said, “What we have proposed and have been suggesting to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other bodies concerned is that they should encourage that the project is adopted into the educational system of all member states of the African Union.

“The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Mission in Addis Ababa can effectively push that policy. When people talk about soft power, that will be one aspect to Nigeria’s soft power.”

Also speaking, a member of the Board of Trustees, Africa Vision 525 Initiative, Debrah Ogazuma, harped on acquiring adequate knowledge about an individual’s nation and the continent.

“It is good for the government to take young people and students to AU summit assemblies so that they can learn and see what’s happening. It is also good for private enterprises and corporate bodies,” she said.

