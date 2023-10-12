Gov Radda dissolves Katsina United management

Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda has dissolved the management of the state-owned Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL team, Katsina United FC, with immediate effect. Katsina…

Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda has dissolved the management of the state-owned Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL team, Katsina United FC, with immediate effect.

Katsina Commissioner for Sports, Malam Yusuf Rabiu-Jirdede announced the sack of the management team in a statement yesterday.

The decision to sack the team comes after their 1-0 loss to Kano Pillars Football Club in an NPFL away match on Saturday, October 8th.

The government aims to revitalise the club for improved performance in the league. As part of this effort, an interim management committee has been approved to oversee Katsina United until a new management team is formed.

“Those appointed to head the affairs of the club as members of the interim management committee are as follows, Alhaji Kabir Danlami-Rimi, Gaddafi Muhammad-Rudwan, Aminu Abdullahi-Leno and Abubakar Sani.

“The outgoing management is to hand over the affairs of the Club, including all assets to the interim management committee with immediate effect.

“The state government appreciates the effort of the outgoing management’s profound contribution and wishes them all the best in their future endeavours,” he said.

Katsina United returned to NPFL for the 2023/24 season after one year of playing in the lower division, Nigeria National League (NNL).

It defeated Kano Pillars 1-0, in the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 playoffs at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba to secure the promotion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...