Nadal to return to Australian Open, say organisers

Rafael Nadal will make his return to Grand Slam tennis following hip surgery at the 2024 Australian Open, says tournament chief Craig Tiley.

Spain’s 22-time Grand Slam champion has been out of action since January and underwent surgery in June.

Nadal, 37, has said he plans to retire at the end of the 2024 season.

Nadal has been sidelined since injuring his hip flexor in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald at January’s Australian Open.

In announcing he would miss the French Open for the first time in 19 years – the tournament where he has won 14 of his majors – Nadal said next year will “probably” be the last year of his career.

