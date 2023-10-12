Seyi Tinubu’s attendance of Kano polo tourney shouldn’t be politicised – Official

It is a blessing that President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi, attended the grand final of Kano International Polo tournament, ex-officio of Kano Polo Club, Farouk…

Our correspondent reports that there was uproar when it emerged that Seyi Tinubu travelled to Kano with a presidential jet for the event, which was witnessed by many dignitaries from all over the country.

Ibrahim said there was no need to turn the development into a political issue. Instead, he said people should focus on the positive impact of the visit.

The former public relations officer for Kano Polo Club, cited the arrival of high-profile figures like emirs, the deputy senate president, and representatives of the Kano State government and some members of Lagos Polo Club as highlights that made the occasion truly remarkable.

He also emphasised the promotional value brought by Seyi’s visit and acknowledged the competition’s significant role.

“The 2023 Kano Tourney is one of the best ever organised in the country,” Ibrahim, who had been playing polo for over 30 years, said.

“Seyi’s visit was a reflection of his passion for national unity and diversity, and his steadfast conviction in inclusivity, which was demonstrated by his constant efforts to cross cultural divides and advance togetherness,” he said.

“His visit to the governor of Kano State held great significance beyond mere entertainment. It showcased his deep respect for authorities and demonstrated his commitment to fostering positive relationships with influential figures in the region, ” another source said.

The source said that Seyi’s meeting with the governor of Kano, Abba Kabir Yusuf, is a step toward unity and calming the escalating tensions between the youths of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano.

