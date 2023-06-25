Gov Otu shuts down Resort blamed for medical students’ death

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has ordered suspension of activities at the Marina Resort, Calabar, the company which operated boat that capsized on…

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has ordered suspension of activities at the Marina Resort, Calabar, the company which operated boat that capsized on the Calabar waterways, leading to the deaths of three medical students.

Daily Trust had reported how three students drowned while 11 other students were rescued during a mishap on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor directed the boat operators to attend a meeting at the office of the Secretary to State Government on Tuesday.

The governor also ordered the state ministry of transport to cross-check the safety standards and conditions of all boats operating in the Calabar waterways.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...