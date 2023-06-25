UPDATED: We’ll increase Tariff next week, DisCos alerts Nigerians

Electricity Distribution Companies have stated that tariff will increase from July 1, 2023. In statements sent to respective consumers on Sunday night, the DisCos stated…

Electricity Distribution Companies have stated that tariff will increase from July 1, 2023.

In statements sent to respective consumers on Sunday night, the DisCos stated that the review was due to the fluctuation of the maira in the exchange rate market.

This statements which were worded in similar fashion included that of Abuja DisCo, Eko DisCo and Ikeja Disco.

“Effective July 1st 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.”

“Under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/$1 may now be revised to approximately N750/$1 which will have an impact on the tariffs associated with your electricity consumption.”

“For customers within band B and C, with supply hours ranging from 12 to 16 per day, the new base tariff is expected to be N100 per kWh while Bands A with (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will experience comparatively higher tariffs.

“For customers, with a prepaid meter, we encourage you to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of this month as this will allow you take advantage of the current rates and potentially make savings before the new tariffs come into effect.

“For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August,” read a statement from Abuja Electricity Distribution Company.

On its part, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) said, “Dear Customers, electricity tariffs are set to go higher on July 1st due to the floating exchange rate. MYTO 2022 set the exchange rate at N441/$1, which may now be adjusted to about N750/$1. We may be looking at a base tariff of N100 per kWh for Band C (12 – 16 supply hours per day).

“Bands A (20 hours and above) & B (16 – 20 hours) will be much higher. If you have a prepaid meter, buying bulk energy units for your home or office before the end of the month may help you make some savings before you have to buy at the new rate.

“For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August. Please take note. Electricity units are set to jump by 30-40% in just over a week. You are best advised to buy as many units as you can before July 1.”

While 𝐄𝐤𝐨 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲 (𝐄𝐊𝐃𝐂) said, “Dear Customers, electricity tariffs are set to go higher on July 1st due to the floating exchange rate. MYTO 2022 set the exchange rate at N441/$1, which may now be adjusted to about N750/$1.

“We may be looking at a base tariff of N100 per kWh for Band C (12 – 16 supply hours per day). Bands A (20 hours and above) & B (16 – 20 hours) will be much higher.

“If you have a prepaid meter, buying bulk energy units for your home or office before the end of the month may help you make some savings before you have to buy at the new rate.

“For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August.”

