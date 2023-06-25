BREAKING: Naval rating gunned down in Lagos

There is tension around Ajegunle in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos following the killing of a naval officer. Some gunmen had allegedly opened fire…

There is tension around Ajegunle in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area of Lagos following the killing of a naval officer.

Some gunmen had allegedly opened fire on the naval rating who was on his own.

The killing came barely one after a female officer was also reportedly murdered in the area.

Residents reportedly got worried when colleagues of the deceased officer allegedly threatened to avenge his death.

A resident, Anthony Kojo, said, “We are living in fear. We heard that his colleagues wanted to avenge his death.

“The naval officer was walking around Olowojeunjeje area of Ajegunle ,when he was shot by unknown gunmen. Some people said that they were cultists but others said no.

“The navy men in this area are angry that one of their female colleagues was killed last year ,while another escaped with injuries around Boundary area of Ajegunle.

“The injured female officer and the deceased one reportedly saw off one of their colleagues, when they were attacked.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Navy has cautioned its officers in the area from avenging the death of their colleagues.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin said nobody had been arrested in connection with the killing naval rating.

He said deceased naval officer who was until the incident serving at the Lagos Logistics Depot of the Nigerian Navy and his corpse had been deposited at the Nigerian Navy hospital morgue in Ojo.

Hundeyin, however, said, “It is true a naval officer was killed . Investigation had as started but nobody has been arrested yet.”

