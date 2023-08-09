Bandits exploit damaged bridge to attack my constituency – Kaduna lawmaker

Bandits have taken advantage of a bridge damaged by erosion to carry out abductions and attacks on innocent villagers in the Giwa Local Government Area…

Bandits have taken advantage of a bridge damaged by erosion to carry out abductions and attacks on innocent villagers in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Auwal Umar Bijimi, who represents Giwa West Constituency raised the alarm on the floor of the state House of Assembly.

He stated that he is concerned over the situation, revealing that the bandits have erected roadblocks at the compromised bridge to facilitate their criminal activities.

These attacks have resulted in the displacement of residents from the affected communities, with people now scattered and seeking shelter wherever they can.

The lawmaker presented it as an issue of immediate public importance during a session of the state assembly. He urged the state government to thoroughly address the security challenges within the Giwa Local Government Area, adding that it is crucial for ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens and residents, as instability and threats to lives and property need to be promptly addressed.

Bijimi further elaborated that the majority of inhabitants in these communities are farmers, and given the ongoing rainy season, their engagement in agricultural activities is vital.

He emphasized the necessity for the state government to swiftly intervene by providing temporary shelters, relief materials, and food supplies to support the affected citizens.

He stressed the importance of reconstructing the damaged bridge to restore connectivity and facilitate normal life for the residents.

He added that the dire situation demands immediate attention and collaborative efforts to ensure the safety, well-being, and economic stability of the affected communities and the entire state.

