Gombe APC expels Goje over ‘anti-party activities’

The Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday expelled Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The party at the ward level had last month constituted a panel to probe the alleged anti-party acts by the senator during the 2023 elections.

Addressing journalists in Kashere, the APC ward chairman, Tanimu Abdullahi, explained that the party took a unanimous decision to expel Goje after finding him guilty of anti-party activities.

“The activities include his failure to attend the Gombe State APC rally presided over by the national chairman Abdullahi Adamu, failure to attend the presidential campaign rally in Gombe State which was attended by the president and vice president elect,” he said.

Abdullahi added that the senator was also accused of boycotting all campaign tours of the party in his senatorial zone, Akko federal constituency, state assembly and ward units.

He stated that, “The committee also deliberated on the allegations against Goje of hobnobbing with opposition parties and their candidates with the intent to undermine the success of the APC in Gombe State and Nigeria in general; open support to opposition party candidates by hosting the NNPP gubernatorial candidate and the PDP federal house of representatives candidate in his residence and offered support against the interest of his party, the APC among many other instances.”

Tanimu further alleged that another offences committed by the senator include “making pronouncements that undermine the APC administration in the state and sponsoring campaign of calumny with the intention of inciting the public against the APC administration in the state.”

The ward chairman also alleged that Senator Goje gave clear directives to his associates and proteges to work against the interest of the APC in Gombe State by ensuring only him (Goje) is elected on the APC platform while working towards the defeat of other APC candidates at all levels.

“Therefore, executive council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kashere Ward has decided to expel Senator Muhammadu Danjuma Goje from the party for his numerous anti-party activities that are in breach of Article 21, Section A, subsection ii, iii, vi and vii of the APC constitution,” he said.

When contacted, an aide to the senator, who craved anonymity, said the ppurported expulsion by the Gombe APC is against the rule of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said the senator had approached the court and sought to be given right of fair hearing, and the same was granted by the court, adding that a hearing had been fixed for Thursday, April 20 for the Gombe APC and the ward chairman to appear before the court.

“Therefore, since the case is before a court of law, we wouldn’t make further comment on the matter,” he said.