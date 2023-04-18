Kano singer, Rarara, asks court to dismiss N10m suit against him

Kano ace political singer, Dauda Kahutu Rarara, has asked a High Shari’ah Court in the state to disregard the case filed before it.

Rarara is being accused of non-payment of money amounting to over N10 million to a businessman, Muhammad Ma’aji.

At the resumed hearing before the court sitting at Rigiyar Zaki presided over by Justice Halhalatul Khuza’i Zakariyya, counsel for Rara, G. A. Badawi, told the court that the case has no basis and therefore should be disregarded.

He added that they had served their response in writing to the complaints and the court, but the prosecution claimed that they got it late when the court was about to sit.

The complainant, Muhammad Ma’aji, told the court that he has all evidence documented in writing to support his claims since the beginning of his business relationship with Rara in 2021 but has not received any payment.

Justice Halhalatul Khuza’i Zakariyya ordered the prosecution counsel to reply to the defence counsel and the court also in writing.

Justice Zakariyya adjourned the case to May 12 for further hearing.