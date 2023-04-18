BREAKING: INEC asks IGP to probe, prosecute Adamawa REC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resolved to write the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to investigate and prosecute the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resolved to write the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to investigate and prosecute the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr Hudu Yunusa Ari, over unlawful declaration of Aishatu Dairu Ahmed, well known as Binani, as the winner of the state governorship election.

The commission made the decision at a meeting on Tuesday convened to discuss matters arising from the Adamawa governorship poll.

“At its meeting today, 18th April 2023, the Commission discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to:

“1. Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“2. Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“3. The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer,” INEC wrote via its Twitter handle.

Daily Trust reports that INEC has shifted its emergency management meeting earlier fixed for Monday till today.

National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, told Daily Trust on Monday that the meeting would now hold on Tuesday.

According to him, this is to enable some of the national commissioners and other officials who are either on field assignments or have distances to cover to arrive today for the Tuesday’s meeting.

The commission fixed the meeting over the controversial declaration of winner of the Adamawa State supplementary by the now suspended REC, Ari.

The commission, however, overruled him and summoned him and others to Abuja.

Okoye also on Sunday, announced the suspension of the collation of the election results with immediate effect.

A national commissioner had told Daily Trust in confidence, “We are going to hold an emergency meeting tomorrow (Monday) during which a decision will be taken on the governorship election.”

The national commissioner also frowned at the treatment meted out to their colleague in Yola, saying: “It was despicable that a national commissioner will be stripped naked. Where are the security operatives; there are a lot of questions begging for answers.”

The commission had also summoned the suspended Adamawa State REC, Prof. Ari, the Collation/Returning Officer, Prof. Mohammed Mele, and all other officers involved in the election.

However, Okoye confirmed to Daily Trust that Prof. Mele, who has the statutory responsibility to declare the result, was no where to be found, during the controversy, has arrived Abuja.

Daily Trust reports that while the commission declared some polls inconclusive in the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections, it cancelled others due to irregularities and violence in the affected states including Adamawa and Kebbi states.