Emir cautions pilgrims against travelling with kolanuts to Saudi Arabia

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, has cautioned intending pilgrims from Kaduna State against travelling with kolanuts to Saudi Arabia.

He gave the warning while addressing the first batch of the intending pilgrims to be airlifted by Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency to the holy land.

“You have to avoid taking kolanuts to the holy land because it is against the rules of the land. They can arrest you because of kolanuts. And if you are arrested, it will be difficult for the governor or emir to get you released,” he said.

He then advised the intending pilgrims to drop anything incriminating before boarding the plane.

He also cautioned them against collecting luggage from strangers at the airport to avoid being set up by drug dealers.

In her remarks, the state deputy governor, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe also urged the intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and country in general while in the Kingdom.

