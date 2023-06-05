Kebbi gov to complete N7bn abandoned state secretariat complex

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has directed the Head of Service (HOS) to submit the relevant documents for the completion...

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has directed the Head of Service (HOS) to submit the relevant documents for the completion of the N7billion ultra-modern abandoned state secretariat at the Gwadangwaji area of Birnin Kebbi.

The governor gave the directive yesterday while inspecting works on the new state secretariat complex.

He said the project was part of the liability he inherited from the previous administrations.

The secretariat complex was started by the administration of former Governor Usman Dakingari in 2012 but could not be completed before the expiration of his government. The immediate past administration of former Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu started work on it but abandoned it due to irreconcilable issues on the project with the contractors.

The governor also visited Bayan Tsofo Tasha where he pledged to construct roads for the community.

