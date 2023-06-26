Go after oil thieves, NSCDC CG tells newly trained personnel

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has charged the newly trained personnel in weapon handling to…

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has charged the newly trained personnel in weapon handling to go after enemies of Nigeria, especially oil thieves.

He gave the charge at the Passing Out Parade of graduates of the Course 10 Basic Weapon Handling Training at the NSCDC headquarters Parade ground on Monday.

While tasking them to give their best when discharging their duties, Dr Audi reminded them that their duties included the protection of critical national infrastructures.

He said: “One of these critical national infrastructures to be protected is the oil pipeline. Mr President is fighting oil thieves.

“There should be no compromise. You must do your best to reduce or eradicate oil theft. You should go after oil thieves attacking the pipelines.

“We have urged them to relocate to other countries or be arrested by the NSCDC.”

The NSCDC CG warned the personnel against “accidental discharge”, warning that: “If you make a mistake and became trigger-happy and kill anyone, you will be made to face the law.

“You are trained to handle the riffle, you are not trained to kill unless, except otherwise. You can only kill someone who is trying to kill you on a battlefield,” he warned.

He charged them to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Corps strictly.

Dr Audi vowed to always take their welfare seriously, saying: “As of today, we are not owing any promotion”.

He acknowledged that he met a backlog of promotion claims but said the management was working with the Head of Service to resolve them.

