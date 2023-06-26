Customs Under Me will Break New Grounds, Says Adeniyi, New CG

The new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has promised that technology and innovative ideas will be deployed during his time…

The new Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has promised that technology and innovative ideas will be deployed during his time to advance operations.

Addressing journalists after he was decorated by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, Adeniyi expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for appointing a serving officer as the head of the agency.

He assured him and Nigerians of a more effective and innovation-driven Customs Service.

He said, “In the last 8 years, the Nigeria Customs Service has gone through a period of transition. In some areas, we recorded progress – we made remarkable progress in E-Customs; we made a lot of breakthroughs in capacity building.

“But the Customs Service can still live to its full potentials when we bring in more innovation to drive Customs operations. These are the kind of things we are looking at in the years ahead.

“We are going to be professional in our approach, there are a number of key stakeholders that we are going to be working with, it is a very onerous task but we are going to be working alongside other stakeholders and partners that we have identified.

“We intend to come up with innovations that will carry along all partners and stakeholders. We are going to leverage technology and innovation to break new grounds in Customs operations.”

Earlier, Shettima described the new CG’s appointment as a morale booster for officers in the service.

The VP said, “Congratulations for bringing professionalism back to the Nigerian Customs Service. Now, every Customs officer can aspire to occupy the pinnacle of his or her profession.

“I wish you well, on behalf of the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Congratulations, once again.”

