Fulani leader killed in Plateau

A 70-year-old Fulani leader of Panyam District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Idris Gabdo, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified criminals. The…

A 70-year-old Fulani leader of Panyam District in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Adamu Idris Gabdo, has been killed by yet-to-be-identified criminals.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nuru Abdullahi, who confirmed the killing said the incident happened Saturday evening when the deceased was returning from a visit to the district head of Panyam.

The MACBAN chairman accused Mwaghavul youths in the area of the killing, but the spokesperson for Mwaghavul Development Association, Mr. Lawrence Kyarshik, denied the allegation.

Kyarshik said, “I have not heard this until now and I believe our people won’t go to this level of attacking and killing the Ardo (Fulani leader). The allegation is baseless.”

Meanwhile, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Mangu LGA, Hon Markus Artu, has condemned the killing.

The council chairman in a statement made available to newsmen in Jos on Sunday, described the killing as barbaric and an act of criminality by enemies of Plateau who were against the peace enjoyed in the state.

Hon. Artu while condemning the act assured the people of Mangu that the security operatives were on the trail of the perpetrators of the evil act and would soon be arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

He said, “The entire Mangu Council authority has distanced itself from the incident. The people of Mangu have since resolved to live in peace with each other, irrespective of tribe or religion and would not allow anyone to come between them.

“The incident was a deliberate act by hoodlums who are bent on throwing the council area into another round of chaos at a time when relative peace has been achieved and the people are returning to their ancestral homes due to many efforts made by the state government under the leadership of state Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang,” the council chairman added.

While urging the Fulani herders to remain calm, the MACBAN chairman called on the security agencies to ensure the recovery of Ardo’s corpse.

Daily Trust reports that more than 300 people have been killed in various villages of Mangu LGA in recent times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...