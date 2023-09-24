Rashford involved in car crash after Man United win

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, has crashed his £700,000 Rolls-Royce in accident. The accident occurred after the Red Devils beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier…

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford, has crashed his £700,000 Rolls-Royce in accident.

The accident occurred after the Red Devils beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League match Saturday evening.

The Sun reports that the Reds’ star left Burnley’s Turf Moor alongside his teammates aboard a team coach and headed to Carrington.

The forward was involved in an accident denting his £700,000 Rolls-Royce on the road.

Police were said to have rushed to the scene of the accident, but no arrest was made, as the player was not injured.

According to the report some of his teammates including Bruno Fernandes came across the scene and urgently stopped to offer help.

After the match, Marcus Rashford, who was visibly excited, said, “One good result, one good performance, can be a game-changer at this club.

“It’s a difficult position and I’m not as happy as I’d like to be, but there’s only one way to get back this happiness is to seek results.

“We know the effect that a victory can have on the team and then it’s up to the players to show consistency.

“That’s what we lacked. Last year, we were very consistent at home, but very irregular away.”

The England international owns a £700,000 Black Badge Wraith involved in the crash, a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a £560,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow.

