Fuel subsidy removal: Lawmaker distributes palliative to constituents

In a bid to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on petroleum, the legislator representing Sabon Gari federal constituency, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, has distributed a trailer load of food items to his constituents.

Distributing the items in Sabon Gari, the lawmaker said the gesture was his personal effort to alleviate people’s sufferings.

He said, “This palliative is not from constituency project allocation or any official source; it is from my personnel effort. In fact, some of my friends and associates contributed in providing the items, just to alleviate the hardship faced by my constituents and Nigerians at large.”

The legislator said the items were evenly distributed to people irrespective of political affiliation, tribe or faith.

He noted that during the first 100 days in office, a medical outreach has also been conducted all in a bid to enhance the social well being of the citizens.

