FG to implement salary review for railway workers

The Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’idu Alkali, said priority will be given to the implementation of the presidential approval for the upward review of special allowances for Nigerian railway workers.

He said this will improve the welfare of staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) as well as boost their effectiveness and working conditions.

The minister said this during a familiarisation visit to the NRC’s headquarters in Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

According to him, the visit was to assess and evaluate the performance of the corporation in relation to managerial coordination and implementation of existing rail infrastructure and ongoing projects with particular reference to Lagos-Ibadan and Kano-Maradi railway modernisation.

The minister assured the NRC’s management of the ministry’s support towards realising its statutory functions in all ramifications.

Speaking further, Alkali pointed out that transportation constitutes a major organ in promoting economic growth across countries worldwide, adding that he would ensure completion of the Bola Tinubu Station of the Standard Gauge rail in a very short while.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, congratulated the minister on behalf of the entire staff on his appointment, saying the NRC had faced challenges, which included security threats and vandalism of critical infrastructure.

