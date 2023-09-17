Deputy Speaker Kalu condemns killing, beheading of Abia LP chieftain

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has condemned the killing and beheading of Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Zachary Maduka in…

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has condemned the killing and beheading of Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Zachary Maduka in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government Area of Abia State.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu on Saturday, he described the incidence as inhuman and barbaric.

He expressed shock over the gruesome murder of the party chieftain reportedly before members of his family by unidentified assailants who also severed their victim’s head and made away with it.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the state, condemned the act, saying that such moral depravity was both a sin against God and a heinous crime against humanity.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased, adding that his office will be willing to support the state government in its efforts to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and rid the area of insecurity.

