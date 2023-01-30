Fuel, naira scarcity: No face-off between Buhari, Tinubu — Senate’s deputy whip

The Deputy Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has debunked insinuations that there is a “cold war” between President Muhammadu Buhari and the All…

The Deputy Whip of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, has debunked insinuations that there is a “cold war” between President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu had, last week, at a campaign rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said there was an alleged plan to sabotage his presidential ambition through fuel and naira scarcity, raising concerns in some quarters that there may be a cold war between the duo.

But Senator Abdullahi, who represents Niger North Senatorial District, said Buhari was fully in support of Tinubu’s presidential bid and was working hard to ensure that the APC candidate emerged victorious through a credible election.

The lawmaker stated this yesterday while speaking with reporters during the commissioning of a remodeled township stadium in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

He described the former Lagos governor as the best candidate to sustain Buhari’s legacy projects and other initiatives.

He said, “Our party is intact. As we are going to the national election, we believe as the president of this country, his duty is to make sure that there is a credible election. We have asked for a credible election, and we are going to anchor our victory on the credible election.”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker urged Nigerians to keep hope alive on the local government autonomy, which was rejected by some state assemblies.

“I’m still very hopeful that local government autonomy will be approved. Out of the 27 states that have voted, some supported local government autonomy. So, it is still possible that we can achieve the required number,” he said.

Senator Abdullahi also said the renovated township stadium, which was executed through his constituency projects, was done to create an enabling environment for youths to showcase their talents and develop their potential in sports.