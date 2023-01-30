Kaduna group cautions youths against electoral violence

The youth wing of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has appealed to youth in the zone not to allow themselves to be used as…

The youth wing of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has appealed to youth in the zone not to allow themselves to be used as destruction tools by politicians who may wish to cause violence before, during and after the elections.

This was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the National Secretary of SOKAPU’s Youth Wing, Comrade Augustine Bayei, at the end of its stakeholders’ meeting over issues affecting the youth constituency and its prospects in the region.

The group said the union’s leadership has keenly watched the campaigns and promises of all the candidates from different political parties and would soon reveal the position of the union to its members about the candidates to vote for at all levels.

It noted that the union could only indicate interest and vote for candidates who would protect their collective interests as a people.

“As patriotic citizens of our dear country, may we all preach the message of peace and discharge our civic responsibilities.

“As we go to the polls next month to elect our leaders, let us vote wisely,” the group said.