Sokoto gov’ship: APC candidate promises to restore monthly stipends to imams, others

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu has promised to pay monthly stipends to Mosques’ Imams and their assistants if elected.

Speaking in Gwadabawa yesterday as part of his statewide campaigns, Aliyu also promised to clear the backlog of N6000 monthly stipends allegedly owed to the destitute in the state.

“I visited Sarkin Makafi and I was touched by his revelation. He told me that they have not been getting their monthly stipends.

“When our leader and my father, Wamakko, was the governor of Sokoto State, Imams, their assistants and those calling for prayers were put on monthly stipends,” he pledged.