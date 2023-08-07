Football coach kills estranged lover in Ondo

A 45-year-old football coach, Bankole Oginni, has allegedly murdered his estranged lover in the Oke Aro area of Akure South Local Government...

A 45-year-old football coach, Bankole Oginni, has allegedly murdered his estranged lover in the Oke Aro area of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Trust learned that the suspect popularly known as ‘honourable Kole’ allegedly killed the victim, whose name is yet to be revealed, in his living room.

It was gathered that the deceased who was tied with rope had burns on her body indicating that she may have been killed by hot water by the suspect.

Mr Oginni was said to have called the deceased to visit him at his house but allegedly perpetrated the evil upon her arrival.

The suspect was, however, caught by the police when the mobile line of the deceased was no longer connected.

Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

She revealed that an unidentified friend of the deceased reported the case to the B Divisional Police Station in Oke Aro, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

She added that the lifeless body of the deceased was found inside the room of the suspect with “Her legs and hands tied and her body open with intestines removed.”

According to her, there were patches on the body of the deceased that show signs of hot water burns, stressing that her remains had been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

