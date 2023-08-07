Borno govt rolls out scholarships to enhance human capital gaps

The Borno State government has rolled out a postgraduate scholarship programme for indigent students studying science courses to enhance and bridge human capital gap in…

The Borno State government has rolled out a postgraduate scholarship programme for indigent students studying science courses to enhance and bridge human capital gap in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the Borno State Scholarship Board, Bala Isa, told newsmen in Maiduguri at weekend that the current administration aimed to ensure that the state has adequate human capital before the commencement of oil exploitation in the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...