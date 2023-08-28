Flood sweeps away 2 children in Anambra

Two children in Anambra State have been reported dead in a recent flood incident in Nkwele Awka, Awka South LGA of Anambra State. The…

Two children in Anambra State have been reported dead in a recent flood incident in Nkwele Awka, Awka South LGA of Anambra State.

The children between the ages of four and seven lost their lives at two separate locations in the area.

One of the kids was swept away by the flood while disposing of refuse along the floodplain, while the other was swept away in an attempt to collect his slippers being carried away by the flood.

One of the residents in the area simply identified as Ify, said the mother of the girl had sent her to go and dispose of waste when she was caught up by the flood.

“She was pouring the waste inside the drainage when her leg suddenly slipped and she fell inside the drainage and was carried away by the heavy flood,” Ify said.

When contacted, the state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the incident had not been reported to the command.

He, however, described the case as a pure environmental disaster, assuring of the command’s continued collaboration with the government to improve safety in the state.

“This is pure environmental disaster but we keep working with the government to make sure safety is improved,” he said.

