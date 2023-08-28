Arms proliferation: NATCOM to engage 300,000 personnel nationwide

The National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, (NATCOM) said it has concluded arrangements to employ and…

The National Commission for the Coordination and Control of Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, (NATCOM) said it has concluded arrangements to employ and train about 300,000 personnel across the federation to tackle illegal arms proliferation.

Acting Director-General of NATCOM, Otunba Adejare Rewane Adegbenro, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said a total of about 7,000 personnel will be engaged in each state of the federation and the FCT.

He said, “We are going to employ about 300,000 personnel across the country to make our nation a safer place.

“We won’t just employ, they will all undergo effective training. This, in itself, will also reduce the unemployment rate in the country. We shall join forces with other security agencies in driving our course.”

“Regarding the employment of 7000 personnel per state, those interested should be on the lookout for the guidelines on national dailies. But one thing is certain, we are looking for energetic and trainable youths.”

