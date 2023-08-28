80 jostle for 32 flight dispatcher slots in Ilorin Aviation College

The International Aviation College (IAC) in Ilorin, Kwara State, one of the NCAA-accredited aviation colleges in Nigeria, is set to receive a boost as the…

From Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos

The International Aviation College (IAC) in Ilorin, Kwara State, one of the NCAA-accredited aviation colleges in Nigeria, is set to receive a boost as the 16 local governments have concluded plans to sponsor no fewer than 32 students in the college, Daily Trust has learnt.

The 32 students would be selected among the 80 candidates who would be writing qualifying examinations for the flight dispatcher course on Monday.

This was coming about three months when the state government through the Deputy Governor met the 16 caretaker council chairmen, advising them to sponsor candidates in the school.

Daily Trust reports that the 16 local councils at the inception of the college in 2011 used to sponsor candidates for various courses like the Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), Instrument Rating and Multi-Engine, Private Pilot Licence (PPL), among others.

However, the sponsorship stopped long ago which reduced students’ population in the college.

After undergoing some turbulent moments, the state government has committed to repositioning the college, part of which was to bring back the sponsorship programme in addition to attracting more students from neighbouring states and countries for the various programmes run by the college.

Following the meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi in July, the 16 council chairmen have nominated five candidates each for sponsorship for the six-month flight dispatcher course.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) describes “Flight operations officer/flight dispatcher as a person designated by the operator to engage in the control and supervision of flight operations, whether licensed or not, suitably qualified in accordance with Annex 1, who supports, briefs and/or assists the pilot-in-command in the safe conduct of the flight.”

A source who spoke with our correspondent yesterday confirmed that each LG has nominated five candidates.

He said, “Out of the five nominated, we are going to select two each from each of the 16 local governments for the flight dispatch programme and it will be fully sponsored by the local governments. This will boost activities at the college.

“This is just for a start, I am sure when the finances of the local government improve, they can begin to sponsor more students for standard pilot license programmes.”

When contacted yesterday, the Registrar of the College, Mr. Mohammed Jibril confirmed that the candidates would write the examination on Monday (today).

