Five killed as container falls on bus in Anambra

A fatal auto crash involving L300 commercial bus and Leyland truck at Odumudu Junction by Nteje-Awka Expressway has claimed the lives of five passengers while five others sustained injuries.

The accident which happened around 7.30 am on Friday involved 10 victims – three males and seven females.

According to an eyewitness, the accident was caused by failed portion of the road in the area.

The eyewitness said the two vehicles were coming from opposite directions, but on getting to the bad spot, the container on the truck fell on the bus and crushed some of the occupants.

Confirming the incident, the state Acting Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), RC Margaret Onabe, said five people died while other five sustained varying degrees of injury.

According to her, the FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 Nteje had taken the injured victims to Divine Care Hospital, Umunya for medical attention, while the dead ones were taken to Chira Hospital for doctors’ confirmation before they would be deposited at the New Jerusalem Mortuary, Nteje.

At the time of this report, the Sector Commander in collaboration with the Unit Commander, Nteje, were making efforts to remove the obstruction caused by the crash.

The Sector Commander Anambra State Corps Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathized with the families of the deceased. He also wished the injured victims quick recovery.

Adeoye urged motorists to drive with caution, and be observant of the their environment while driving.

