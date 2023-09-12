Tinubu mourns victims of Niger, Adamawa boat accidents, orders probe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in Mokwa Local Government…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has condoled with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State and Gurin village, in Fufore LGA of Adamawa State, which claimed many lives, including several children.

The president, in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, demanded a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the nation.

President Tinubu also directed various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate closely in identifying the root causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

He stressed his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses and further instructed a comprehensive review of safety measures and a strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country.

The president assured the affected families and communities of government’s continued support and his commitment to the prevention of such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

President Tinubu, while expressing solidarity with the governments and people of Niger and Adamawa States as they swiftly mobilised emergency response teams and volunteers to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the incidents, wished a most speedy recovery to those who were injured.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...