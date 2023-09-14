Five things to know about new FIRS boss, Zacch Adedeji

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

He said the president directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami, to proceed on 3 months of pre-retirement leave, as provisioned by Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243, with immediate effect, leading to his eventual retirement from service on December 8, 2023.

Here are five things to know about the FIRS acting Executive Chairman.

1. Zacch Adedeji is 45 years old, born in Oyo State on January 8, 1978.

2. He has a first-class degree in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

3. He served as Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).

4. In 2011, at the age of 33, he was appointed by the then Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State as the commissioner for finance (the youngest person ever to hold such a post in Oyo State).

5. He served as Special Adviser (Revenue Matters) to President Tinubu before his current appointment.

