Finally, Nasarawa Assembly names principal officers

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Thursday named principal officers of the legislature.

The Speaker, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, said that the names of the principal officers were reached after due consultation with the state Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

“Honourable Members, the principal officers were possible after our meeting and due consultation with the state working committee of our great party, APC, and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

“While those of the minority parties were named by the minority caucus of the House,” Abdullahi explained.

“They are Hon. Mohammed Omadefu (APC-Keana), Majority Leader; and Hon. Danladi Jatau (APC-Kokona West), Deputy Majority Leader.

“Hon. Larry Bawa (APC-Akwanga North) is the Chief Whip of the House; Hon. Suleiman Azara (APC-Awe South), the Deputy Chief Whip,” he said.

The speaker also announced the House minority positions, saying: “The Minority caucus in the House sent the list of their minority principal positions as Hon. Musa Abubakar (NNPP- Doma South) as Minority Leader, and Hon. Musa Gude (SDP-Uke/ Karshi) as Deputy Minority Leader.

“Hon. Solomon Akwashiki (SDP-Lafia Central) is the Minority Whip,” the speaker said.

Abdullahi urged the principal officers to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

He also called on the people of the state to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the lawmakers to succeed.

Meanwhile, the speaker has inaugurated the only female legislator of the House, Hajiya Hajara Danyaro (APC-Nasarawa Central).

The speaker enjoined her to uphold the oath of office and allegiance.

The crisis in the House led to the emergence of two speakers on Tuesday.

They were Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the former speaker, and Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi, representing the Kokona East constituency.

While Mr Abdullahi was elected at a sitting that took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogazi emerged as a speaker from the proceeding at the State Assembly complex.

(NAN)

