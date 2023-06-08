PDP governor visits Tinubu, says politics is over

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State Wednesday paid a visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking after a closed door meeting with the President, the governor elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said “politics is over and governance has started.”

Eno pledged to work with the federal government to ensure that citizens of his state get dividends of democracy.

The governor of Akwa Ibom governor, who was not at Wednesday’s president’s maiden parley with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), made some requests which Tinubu promised to look into.

“We came to visit with the President, to congratulate him on the election and his swearing-in and to pledge our support, our commitment and our loyalty to the President and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Politics is over and governance has started. So, Akwa Ibom is an integral part of Nigeria and we have to work with the federal government to ensure that Akwa Ibomite will see the benefits of democracy and we cannot do that if we work standing apart.

“And so, we came to visit with the president like I said, to congratulate him and pledge our support to work with him and our commitment as a state so that Akwa Ibomite will derive the full benefit of democracy. There are lots of things we expect from the federal government and it’s only with that cooperation that we can work together and achieve the common good, whatever I know I can do, to bring the dividends of democracy to my people, I will do it.”

Asked if he made some requests especially the Calabar-Itu road, Eno said: “Of course, as we talked about the road you have just mentioned, the Calabar-Itu road. We will need the president to help us intervene and let’s get that finished, the road. We talked about our Ibom deep seaport, we will need the president to also intervene and let’s get the Seaport.

“I also also mentioned to him the export license, the free zone for our airport, so that the maintenance, repairs, and overhauling facility there, we will be able to bring in spare parts to service the airplanes. These are strategic partnerships that we want with the federal government. So, I talked about it and he has promised to look into it, and I believe him.”

On the palliative interventions to reduce the effects of subsidy removal on petrol on citizens, the governor said:

“Yesterday (Wednesday), my deputy governor distributed some palliatives to all the local governments. And as I go back, I’m scheduled to have a meeting with all the petroleum marketers in Akwa Ibom. So, we’re looking at those ways whatever we need to do to…and the President has directed that state governors, of course, should work on palliatives for the citizenry.

“We will do just that there are a number of things and as we get into early next week if you focus on Akwa Ibom, you will see various things we are going to put in place to support our people and shield them from the effects of the subsidy removal.”

The president had earlier met with Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State.

