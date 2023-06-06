Drama as Nasarawa Assembly gets 2 speakers 

The crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly has led to the emergence of two speakers. They are Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the former speaker,…

They are Mr. Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, the former speaker, and Mr Daniel Ogah Ogazi, representing Kokona East constituency.

While Mr Abdullahi was elected at sitting which took place at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ogazi emerged as speaker from the proceeding at the State Assembly complex.

From Balarabe camp, the member representing Nasarawa Eggon East, Hon. Jecob Kudu was elected Deputy Speaker.

Balarabe Abdullahi was nominated by Hon Muhammed Adamu Omadefu Keana Constituency and seconded by Hon. Danladi Jatau of Kokona West.

The Acting Clerk of the House Mr. Ibrahim Musa administered the oath of office.

