UNICEF calls for implementation of Kano child protection law

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that the recent enactment of the Kano State Child Protection Law is a remarkable achievement that benefits the children and people of Kano as it establishes a legal framework to ensure the protection of children’s rights within the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by communication officer UNICEF field office, Kano, Mr Samuel Kaalu.

According to the statement, the Chief of UNICEF Field Office Kano, Mr. Rahama R.M. Farah explained that now that the law had been established, it is crucial to allocate the necessary resources and establish mechanisms for its effective implementation.

Farah commended the government and citizens of Kano State for the recent enactment of the law, signed into law by former Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.

“We urge the new administration in Kano State to take this vital step and provide adequate resources to ensure the comprehensive enforcement of the law,” the statement quoted Farah.

With the enactment of this law, Kano State joins other states that have successfully incorporated the Nigeria Child Rights Act, originally enacted by the National Assembly in 2003, into their legal frameworks. The Act is derived from the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC), to which Nigeria is a signatory.

