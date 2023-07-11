Female corpse abandoned in Benue

A decomposing female corpse has been found at the Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi, the Benue State capital. Traders in the area claimed that the deceased…

A decomposing female corpse has been found at the Wurukum Roundabout in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Traders in the area claimed that the deceased was a mentally deranged woman who moved around in the area.

A hawker, Kadiri Musa, said the corpse was discovered three days ago and that since then nobody had come to evacuate it.

Musa said that the corpse was sighted by passersby on Friday and that he learnt some people alerted staff of the urban development authority but that the staff said it was a weekend.

Musa further said, “So, the body has been left unattended to. It’s already swollen and emitting a bad smell. To make it worse, it’s been raining.”

Another trader, Jenny, said they were worried because the corpse was decomposing and impacting negatively on the environment.

Contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, SP Catherine Anene, said, “It will be handled today (Monday).”

