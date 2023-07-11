3 killed in renewed cult fight in Edo as 5 arrested in Lagos

Three persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed cult fight between rival cult groups in Benin City, the Edo State Capital. The killing is…

Three persons have been reportedly killed in a renewed cult fight between rival cult groups in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The killing is coming less than 24 hours after one person was reportedly killed on Sunday while coming out of the Church service.

It was gathered that the renewed cult killings in Benin on Monday was between members of the Black Axe confraternity and Maphite group.

Recall that four persons were reportedly killed in Auchi and its environs following renewed cult fight between Black Axe and Vikings cult group penultimate week.

When contacted, the state police command’s spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident.

He said an investigation is ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

In a related development, detectives on Sunday arrested five suspects while initiating new members following cult war that has engulfed the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

Daily Trust had reported that two persons were feared killed, while many injured during a rival cult clash in the area at the weekend.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of five more suspects, bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

From Usman A. Bello, Benin & Eugene Agha, Lagos

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...