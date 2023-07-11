Insecurity: S/East govs meet, to send delegation to Tinubu

Governors and lawmakers from the South East as well as leaders of the Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have resolved to send a delegation to…

Governors and lawmakers from the South East as well as leaders of the Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, have resolved to send a delegation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the rising insecurity in the region.

The decision was reached at a meeting, which lasted for several hours on Monday night in Abuja.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who hosted the stakeholders said, “We have identified insecurity as the problem of South East for now and it is at the front burner and must be addressed.

“The federal government in the past has supported us but we think that the federal government can do more. So among other resolutions, we resolved to make a representation to the president for his intervention to be able to bring insecurity in the region to an end.

“So any moment from now, we will be putting together an arrangement to visit the president and discuss with him. There are certain things we cannot do very well without the federal government. Security is in the Exclusive List and only the federal government can deploy as appropriate.”

On his part, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said the five governors of the South East were working together with lawmakers from the zone to find a lasting solution to challenges facing the people.

