✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News
SPONSOR AD

FCTA to build 10,000 low-income houses

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration will build 10,000 low-income houses for the poor in the…

FILE PHOTO

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration will build 10,000 low-income houses for the poor in the territory.

Wike disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday during the Ministerial Sectoral Update on the performance of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the last one year.

He said that the project would be captured in the 2025 budget, under President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Cities” project.

He explained that FCTA would provide the needed infrastructure to build the houses and allocate them to people who could not afford to build, stressing that they were not for the big men.

The minister described land allocation as one of the most difficult problems in the FCT land administration, adding that the department was infested with corruption.

“As I speak to you as a minister, it is one area that I have been battling with. But, I will defeat them.

“Even to make land affordable for people to build houses, which is what we are supposed to do, is a problem,” he said.

Wike frowned at the situation where developers ask for 300 hectares of land to build 20,000 houses and after getting the allocation, they would not build the houses but allocate the land to people to make money.

He said: “We cannot allow this. It is fraud and then the person brings politics and religion to the issue.

“But we are equal to the task. Just be convinced that we have the political will to implement and do what is right.” (NAN)

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories