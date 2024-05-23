Zamfara begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage in June

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State said the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the state will commence in June. He disclosed…

He disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with the leadership of the Zamfara State chapter of the Labour Union in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the implementation of the minimum wage reflects the state government’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of workers.

“The Zamfara State government will start paying a minimum wage of N30,000 instead of N7,000 effective June this year,” the statement read.

Governor Lawal reiterated that the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage is aimed at motivating Zamfara workers.

He highlighted various initiatives his administration has undertaken to improve workers’ welfare, including the payment of withheld three months’ salaries, leave grants, and other bonuses.