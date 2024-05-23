✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Zamfara begins payment of N30,000 minimum wage in June

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State said the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the state will commence in June. He disclosed…

    By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State said the payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants in the state will commence in June.

He disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with the leadership of the Zamfara State chapter of the Labour Union in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the implementation of the minimum wage reflects the state government’s dedication to enhancing the welfare of workers.

“The Zamfara State government will start paying a minimum wage of N30,000 instead of N7,000 effective June this year,” the statement read.

700 newborn babies die daily in Nigeria – Kaduna gov

Tinubu demands sub-regional action to boost intra-African trade

Governor Lawal reiterated that the implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage is aimed at motivating Zamfara workers.

He highlighted various initiatives his administration has undertaken to improve workers’ welfare, including the payment of withheld three months’ salaries, leave grants, and other bonuses.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories