FCT NSCDC boss charges personnel to treat manhole thieves as ‘armed robbers’

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olusola Odumosu, has ordered personnel of the Command to immediately swing into action and implement the ministerial directive to treat manhole thieves as armed robbers.

The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, had on assumption of office on Monday asked the NSCDC to stop treating manhole thieves as common thieves but deal with them as armed robbers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Command spokesperson, Comfort Okomanyi, said Odumosu frowned at the high rate of vandalism of street lights, theft of manhole covers, railings, and railway sleepers amongst others in the FCT.

While addressing Area Commanders, Division Officers, and other personnel of the Command, Odumosu said the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, had tasked the Corps alongside sister agencies in the territory to provide proper security and cleanse the city of crimes.

“It is high time we worked together to put an end to these nefarious acts because these criminals are beginning to feel too comfortable in sabotaging the asset of the country,” he was quoted as saying.

He enjoined officers and men of the Corps to work tirelessly in ensuring that all critical infrastructures of the FCT were free of vandalism and other nefarious activities.

“The FCT Minister has promised to provide us with the necessary tools to work and we must give him good results because as your Commandant, I wouldn’t tolerate any excuses for failure.

“Strategies, structures, and infrastructural development will be put in place and so we can’t sit back and watch all efforts go down the drain,” the Commandant said.

